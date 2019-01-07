Tanzania: Youth, People With Disability Urged to Farm

GRADUATES from higher learning institutions looking for jobs and people with disability have been urged to get involved in farming and livestock keeping, which have immense job opportunities. The advice was given here by officers from 'loan approval empowerment committee' and the Ministry responsible for labour Women development when they visited some farms to see the development of entrepreneurs who had received loans.

The youth including people with disability from entrepreneur groups: 'WANAWAKE NGUVU KAZI-Maungani; UWAMWIMA of Mwanakwerekwe; and Disability Vegetable of Dole village got loans and the officers led by Mr Abdulawakil Haji Hafidh visited them to know their progress and challenges they face.

"Do not waste time, get engaged in farming and livestock keeping or other agricultural activities, they pay," the officers told people with disability and the youth looking for employment.

Mr Hafidh challenged the government and the private sector to support the groups by providing them with skills, including processing of their products for value addition.

He noted with concern that, "Some people with disability turn into beggars on streets while other jobless youths get engaged into illegal practices like drugs... let us join hands to support them before it's too late."

Director of Empowerment Fund Suleiman Ali Haji said the visit to the entrepreneurial groups was important to understand how they have been doing and advise them on how best they can proceed.

He said since 2013 when the Fund was established over 3bn/- has been given out as loans to empower the youth, "And, fortunately our target to help the youth is being met as most of them are already operating their enterprises."