Zimbabwe: Zimplats Empowers Its Local Partners

Platinum giant Zimplats has channelled more than $43 million to indigenous business entities - mostly based in Mashonaland West - as part of its local supplier development programme in support of Zimbabwe's industrialisation thrust.

This accounted for about 67 percent of Zimplats' expenditure for 2018 on supplies with the remainder being imports. At least 20 local companies including Turf Brick Moulding Company, Central African Forge, Allied Engineering, Telstone Trading and Dostaro Investments have been supplying goods and services to the mining giant.

In a brief during a tour of Zimplats by Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka recently, Zimplats managing director Mr Stanley Segula said the programme is part of the indigenisation programme.

"The other 31 percent we are looking at local enterprises development and at the moment we have about 20 of those outfits in and around Mashonaland West province," he said.

"We have spent about $43 million so far in 2018. This is a significant amount going towards empowerment of communities which we have run."

Mr Segula said the other drive was industrialisation where Zimplats is trying to substitute imports with local industries.

Zimplats is also pursuing manufacturing of requirements such as explosives used in their mining operations, engaging local suppliers for steel balls, protective clothing, bricks and silica among others.

"In terms of industrialisation and import substitution we are pursuing a number of areas including localising of explosive manufacturing and supply of support elements. We have made significant progress in that regard," he said.

Zimplats has also helped to set up the Mhondoro-Ngezi-Chegutu-Zvimba Community Share Ownership Trust with 10 percent equity stake being processed.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka commended Zimplats for the Community Share Ownership Trust saying it has made significant impact in the Mhondoro-Ngezi, Chegutu and Zvimba areas.

"We would like to thank Zimplats for what they are doing in the community and what they are doing in terms of complying with Government's thrust," she said.

"Zimplats is one of the biggest contributors in terms of tax and they have won several awards. It shows that they are working well with the Government and we say well done."

The platinum giant contributed about $131 million in taxes during the 2018 financial year.