7 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - 1º De Agosto Assistant Coach Recognizes Poor Finishing

Luanda — 1º de Agosto assistant coach, Ivo Traça, recognized the team's poor finishing and lack to capitalize the chances created during the Sunday's match against Sporting de Cabinda despite their 1-0 win.

Speaking in post-match press conference, Ivo Traça said the result would be different if the team could finish the chances created.

"Sporting are a good team and presented themselves as a dignified contender. The result was scanty, in a way that our team was not able to transform in goals the chances created. But it was important to win the match after several draws", added the assistant coach.

1º de Agosto and Desportivo da Huíla co-lead the championship with 19 points.

