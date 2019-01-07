Tanzania: NSSF Implements JPM's Order On Short-Term Jobs

Dar es Salaam — The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has started receiving applications from its members who worked on short-term contracts seeking to be paid early.

The fund told a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the new development is part of the implementation of the recent government directive aimed at improving workers' welfare across the board.

Speaking at a meeting held at the State House on December 28, President John Magufuli directed NSSF to classify short-term contract workers under special arrangements for early payment of their pension benefits, instead of keeping them on a waiting list until they reach retirement age, currently set at 60 years.

Briefing the mass media fraternity in the port city yesterday, the NSSF chief manager of Compliance and Data Management, Mr Cosmas Sasi, said NSSF has started receiving applications from the affected workers for early payment.

"We are currently verifying applications from former workers in the Construction, Transport, Works and Mining sectors of the economy before commencing payment," Mr Sasi said.

"They will then be paid according to the contributions they made to the fund during the contract period, plus the interest generated during that particular working period," he said.

For professionals who lost their job, but who contributed to the fund for at least 18 months, they will receive a monthly payment that is equivalent to 33.3 per cent of their salaries as an unemployment benefit. The money will be paid for a period of six months.

"But, those who left employment before they had contributed to the fund for the minimum 18 months will be paid in a lump sum 50 per cent of what they had contributed," Mr Sasi said - adding that special category beneficiaries will be paid three months after leaving the job.

Speaking on the payment of pensions, the NSSF official said at least Sh5 billion has been paid to beneficiaries since July 2018 - and that Sh4.83 billion was paid to 18,631 beneficiaries in December alone last year.

Also, Sh85 billion out of Sh108 billion had been paid in arrears to beneficiaries after verification processes - and that NSSF was assessing other applicants who may be eligible for payment of the remaining Sh23 billion.

The NSSF chief manager for Public Relations and Education, Ms Lulu Mengele, said pension benefits will be suspended for prospective NSSF beneficiaries who will not have been verified by the end of January this year.

Revealing that the verification processes started on December 1 last year, Ms Mengele said it will continue throughout this January in 65 NSSF offices aon Mainland Tanzania, and also by the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) for prospective beneficiaries in the Spice Islands.

"Prospective beneficiaries should go to these offices for verification in order to avoid inconveniences," she said.

"The verification processes are intended to identify and weed out ghost beneficiaries from the NSSF register. Intending beneficiaries should possess passport-size photos of themselves, as well as a National ID, a Registered Voter's ID and bank cards to ease verification."

In any case, she warned company Administrative and Human Resource personnel against submission of fake retirement documents of their clients, stressing that appropriate legal measures will be taken against any miscreants.

President Magufuli last month directed NSSF to revisit its operating scheme with a view to benefiting Tanzanians working in the private sector that is fast-growing every which way.

During the State House meeting late last December, the Head of State and Government suspended commencement of the Public Services Social Security Fund (PSSSF) Act and related regulatory frameworks until 2023.

He also directed that a committee comprising the government, employers, workers and the pension funds should meet to establish an appropriate formula for pension calculations that would unequivocally provide for the welfare of workers, as well as sustainability of the social security funds.