Tanzania: CUF's Hamad Starts Four-Day Tour of Pemba

Pemba — The CUF secretary general, Mr Seif Shariff Hamad, embarked on a four-day tour of Pemba on Monday, January 7, 2019, aiming at building the second biggest opposition party in the country.

Mr Hamad has been received by leaders holding various positions including parliamentarians.

Speaking to The Citizen, party's coordinator in Pemba, Mr Said Ali Mbarouk said Mr Hamad will hold closed door meetings with party leaders in all the four districts.

"He will start by meeting leaders of Mkoani District today including leaders of our branches and constituencies with a view to strengthening the party," he said.

According to him, the leaders were already well prepared to receive, listen and support the message that will be delivered by firebrand politician.

This paper witnessed groups of members and supporters preparing to receive Mr Hamad.

Mr Said Awadhi, one of the CUF members from Mtambike Constituency, said Mr Hamad owe them a lot as everybody is curious to know the message he had sent them.

He said the members were dying to lean the fate of their party ahead the 2020 general election.