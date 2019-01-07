South Africa: Stock Theft Suspect Held, 152 Live Stock Recovered

press release

As part of intensifying the fight against property related crimes particularly theft of livestock, Sannieshof stock theft unit together with members of the community arrested a 36-year-old male suspect for stock theft.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, 2 January 2019, the suspect accompanied by two other men arrived at the Rhenosterhoek farm in the Lichtenburg area and informed farmworkers that the farm has been sold. The suspects allegedly ordered the farm workers of which the farm owner was on holidays abroad, to count all the sheep. The suspects then left the farm.

On Saturday, 5 January 2019, one of the three men came along with two other companions driving with two trucks. They allegedly ordered the workers to gather all the cattle and sheep to the kraal as they bought them all and were there to collect them. They allegely loaded 20 cattle into a truck while 132 sheep were loaded onto another truck. The farm workers then alerted the neighbouring farmers.

Allegedly, the live stock worth R650 000.00 was taken to Hoopstad, Free State Province where they were sold. Subsequent to police investigation, a 36-year-old suspect was arrested in Lichtenburg. He is expected to appear in the Lichtenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 07 January 2019.

Investigation into the matter continues.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane lauded the stock theft unit members and members of the community for their cooperation that led to the apprehension of the suspect. She said that it is pleasing that the success came as a result of collaboration between the community and the police.

As part of preventative measures, the police would like to urge livestock owners and farmers to take extra care of their livestock. They are advised to apply the following safety tips:

· Ensure that their livestock is correctly brand marked in accordance with the Animal Identification Act, 2002.

· Check fences and gates regularly and maintain them to protect stock.

· If possible, appoint a trained workers to patrol the fences daily.

. Always lock up loading ramps in camps or places on the farm where there is no direct supervision, or see to it that they are out of sight.

· Ensure that stolen stock cannot be hidden on your farm. If you notice strange animals or suspicious persons at a cattle post, report it to the SAPS immediately.

· Personally count your stock at least once a week.

· If your farm is on the country's borders, do not get involved in illegal deals with citizens of neighbouring countries.

· Know your neighbours, if you are going on leave or taking a trip leave your phone numbers to your neighbours so that they can report of any irregular things happening at your farm.