Malawi: 20 Malawi Nurses Graduate in Leadership

About 20 young female nurses drawn from almost all the districts in the country have been equipped with leadership skills through a nine months programme implementented by the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (Nonm) with funding from Norad through Norwegian Nurses Organisation (NNO).

Presiding over a graduation ceremony at Nonm Secretariat in Lilongwe, Monday, the organization's President Shouts Simeza said the program is crucial for it has empowered nurses hence become vibrant in their institutions, communities and the society at large.

He said these nurses have among others been drilled in labour laws, globalization, grooming and mentorship, policies that includes Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and budgeting.

"All these modules are crucial in our professional as nurses. For instance; nurses should be able the know the changes the global world is going through, budget trucking and of course the issue of SDGs more particularly goal number three which covers health related issues," said Simeza.

One of the facilitators during the programme, Frank Adini challenged those nurses that have graduated to show the world and the society new approach of things hence bring change in their respective institutions, community and the country.

"Show the world that you are different and ready to bring change to the society. You are no longer the same for you have acquired extra knowledge and skills in your professional. Therefore; strive for change," he said.

Speaking on behalf of fellow students, Litta Chadza of Malawi Liverpool Trust commended Nonm for initiating the program among nurses and said the program has already started bearing fruits.

"So far, we are able to initiate some leadership decisions in our institution by among others contributing positively to the budget processes undertaken by our institutions. We are also able to demand our rights due to the labour laws that have been imparted in us,"said Chadza who has since been awarded as 2018 best performer in clinical trials management at her institution.

Nonm has graduated about 200 students from the same leadership program since 2008 and this is the tenth cohort.

Apart from Adini ,other facilitators during the program were Martha Kwataine,Mabvuto Bamusi,Leornard Nkosi,Jessy Chingóma and Dorothy Ngoma.