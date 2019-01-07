Malawi: Bushiri 'Protests' Lead to Arrests - South Africa Police Nab 3 Sanco Members for Xeno' Chants

South African Police Service (SAPS) has cracked the whip on illegal protesters against Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church by arresting three members of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), who have been burning tyres and chanting xenophobic chants.

Bushiri, known as Major 1 and Papa, is a Malawian charismatic preacher . He started his ministry in 2002 and is today one of the continent's richest pastors, possibly even one of the richest in the world, with branches in a number of African countries, and supporters from near and far.

Prophet Bushiri was not at the church when the tragedy occurred and apparently 'broke down' when he was told about of the deaths of his congregants.

Taking to his Facebook page on Monday, Bushiri explained that he had been silent on the matter because he valued life more than "bickering". He said even though the media was "hostile" towards him and his church, he still chose to remain silent out of respect.

"At times we choose silence, because we value human life above bickering. We value God's work above all else. Words are powerful and mean a lot. The media might be hostile but our silence is not cowardice but respect.

"When we do speak, if you listen, you will understand that the anointing is always in control."

ECG was currently on "recess" until January 20. The last service at the church was held on New Year's Eve.