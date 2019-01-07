South Africa: ANC Is Only Organisation Committed to Improving People's Lives - Ramaphosa

The ANC is the only organisation in the country committed to improving the lives of the people, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Ramaphosa was speaking to residents of the Masinenge informal settlement in Marburg, on the lower south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) was deployed on Monday across the province, ahead of the party's January 8 Statement celebrations and its manifesto launch rally at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

As expected, Ramaphosa was deployed to the province's lower south coast, as the region was one of his strongest backers ahead of the ANC's elective conference in December 2017.

Most of the regions in the province wanted Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed the party's former president, Jacob Zuma.

Before the president addressed the community of Masinenge, he visited the Masinenge Housing Project, where some of the shack dwellers have been given brand new RDP homes.

"Their dignity has been restored. They can see, smell and touch the work that has been done by the ANC-led government," said Ramaphosa.

The president promised his party would deliver on its promises and build a better future for the citizens of the country.

"It may take us some time, but we will be able to deliver because we are the only organisation in the country committed to improving the lives of our people," he said.

He also called for unity in the party.

"It's when we worked together that we were able to reach all the promises that we have delivered," he said.

Ramaphosa said January 8 was a very important day in the history of the ANC, "as it turns 107".

"Many parties have been formed and have faded away, while the ANC still stands. From tomorrow (Tuesday) onwards, we will tell the people what the ANC will do to take the country forward and make it the best country in Africa. On Saturday, we will be setting out our plan for the country going forward when we launch our manifesto," he said.

Ramaphosa also promised that the ANC-led government would create jobs this year "in order to improve the economy of the country".

He was adamant that the ANC would win the upcoming national elections.

"Victory is certain for us. We will win the elections, whether they like it or not. Progress and all the best things that our country can give the people can only be done when the ANC is in government," he said.

Ramaphosa also conducted a door-to-door campaign in Merlewood, before going on a blitz at the Port Shepstone taxi rank.

He also commended the region for performing well in matric.

It was the second-best performing region in KwaZulu-Natal, according to Ramaphosa.

