South Africa: Booze, Drugs and Perlemoen - More Than 120 Arrested Over Weekend in Cape Town

Booze on the beach, drugs in dens, and poachers with perlemoen - it was a busy weekend in Cape Town for law enforcement officials.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said they had wrapped up a busy week as the school holidays come to an end, writing up 2 376 fines and arresting 11 people.

"Liquor transgressions on the beaches, which once again stood out as a major problem, resulted in 2 927 units of alcohol being confiscated. This was more than the previous week's total of 1 716 units," he said.

On Monday morning, the City's marine unit arrested a 34-year-old from Manenberg who had allegedly poached 925 periwinkles in the Kalk Bay area.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the unit came across a man who had been left alone with a stash of perlemoen (259 shucked units) at Slabbers Klippe beach in the Melkbos area.

Runaways

"Marine Unit Auxiliary officers working with the Melkbos Anti-Poaching Unit approached the runner and, true to his title, he managed to run like the wind and escape the officers," said Dyason.

Someone who also tried to make a run for it was a "suspicious looking individual" in Delft on Friday, said Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

Delft police were patrolling in the afternoon. When the man saw the police, he ran away, Van Wyk said.

"He was chased and caught inside a house in Blikkiesdorp in Delft. The house was searched and a plastic bag containing small packets of tik was found. Two suspects were arrested for possession of tik."

The Blue Downs police cluster recorded 120 arrests between Friday and Sunday, of which 45 were for drug possession and 11 for possession of dangerous weapons.

Drug dealing

Kuils River police arrested two people for dealing in drugs at a home in Diana Street, Kalkfontein, on Friday night. They were found with 36 packets of tik and 18 mandrax tablets.

Around the same time, Mfuleni police found a 38-year-old woman with a circulated stolen cellphone and an unlicensed firearm at Shukushukuma informal settlement.

The cellphone was taken during a house robbery in Mfuleni last month.

She would appear in Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Van Wyk said police also confiscated 301 410 millilitres of liquor.

Source: News24