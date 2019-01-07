Nigeria: Twitter Reacts to Galadima and Enang Debate On 'Kakaaki'

The approach of the 2019 presidential elections has made it evident that it is no longer a contest but a full-blown war fought more by the pawns than the real players themselves.

There have been a lot of defections from one party to another with frequency and speed that is beginning to cause onlookers a whiplash. Most of the key players in the major political parties are individuals who simply swapped allegiance.

A recent audio leak suggested that a certain president is incapable and then a few hours ago a debate between Engr Buba Galadima who defected to PDP from APC and who was supposedly close to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Ita Enang, president Muhammadu Buhari's Senior special analyst on National assembly matters, seemed to twist the knife into an already bleeding, gaping wound on the APC.

Each party seems to have an ace up their sleeves, playing their trump card just after their opponent have played theirs. But the tragedy is that the two major opponents have been In the corridor of power before and their precedence leaves a bitter taste in the mouth which begs the question, Is it a country of old men?

Thanks to Twitter and other social media platforms, Nigerians have become savagely vocal and have taken to this medium to air their views on the debate.

