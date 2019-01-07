South Africa: Irish Embassy Still Looking for Missing Citizen Who Was Supposed to Arrive in Joburg

The Irish embassy in South Africa on Monday said it was still trying to determine if one of its citizens had arrived in Johannesburg, after he was reported missing.

It is believed that Stanley Currie boarded a Johannesburg-bound flight on December 28 from Ireland, but he hasn't been heard from since December 30.

The embassy's Paul Evans told News24 that officials had been made aware of the situation, and were looking into it.

"We have engaged with police, who are trying to determine if indeed he checked in anywhere or arrived at any of the ports of entry, while we also engage officials from the United Kingdom to note if he has left their ports," said Evans.

Currie reportedly flew to SA to meet a woman with whom he had been communicating online for two years.

According to the South African Community Crime Watch, Currie was last seen boarding a flight from Dublin, Ireland.

TimesLive reported that the man's family was worried after not having heard from him since he had left.

Richard, Currie's brother took to social media, posting his pictures and pleading for assistance. He claimed that Stanley had bought a one-way ticket to Johannesburg.

"He hadn't booked any accommodation over there. [He] was carrying a large amount of cash," said Robert, adding that his brother suffered from depression and a heart condition.

"This person who he was going to meet ... no one from the family has any idea who she is and we are obviously concerned that it is a scam," he added.

Gauteng police told News24 they would look into matter but weren't immediately aware of a missing person's case having been opened.

