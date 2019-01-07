South Africa: Increase in 2018 Matric Bachelor's Passes Means Universities Headed for a Perfect Storm

analysis

Op-Ed

Increase in 2018 Matric bachelor's passes means universities headed for a perfect storm

By Nic Spaull 7 January 2019

A subtle policy change in March 2018 means that Tourism, Dance and Hospitality are eligible for bachelor pass inclusion. This has meant that 18,000 more students have qualified for bachelor's passes in Matric 2018 compared to last year.

Last week the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, announced the matric pass rate of 78% to the usual fanfare and political theatre to which we have all grown accustomed. To her credit she emphasised the importance of early learning and ensuring that all children learn to read for meaning by the age of 10 and the need for improving Early Childhood Development.

Since the release most commentators have chosen to focus on (1) inter-provincial results (Gauteng came out on top), (2) questions about the "true" matric pass-rate (of 100 children that started Grade 1 in 2007, only 51 made it to matric, 40 passed and 17 got bachelor's passes - so, the pass mark of 78% is probably more like 40% if you take into account the 400,000 kids that drop out the system before matric). And a few people focused...