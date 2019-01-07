Africa: The Inevitable Transition to a Sustainable Energy System in South Africa

analysis

A general view at dawn of the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm in South Africa 08 July 2016. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Prioritising energy outcomes will improve people's access to opportunities and free up income to live; it will free up capital and resources to invest in more productive ways that drive job creation and growth in all sectors.

All over the world different energy transitions are already happening. The era of centralised, command-and-control, fossil fuel-based energy sources is ending because of technology disruption reminiscent of how cellphones, the internet and personal computers swept away industries such as landline telephony, publishing and mainframe computers.

In 2017, renewable capacity additions of 178GW accounted for more than two-thirds of global net electricity capacity growth. The distributed generation market, led by solar PV, is expected to continue to grow significantly. Globally, off-grid renewable energy capacity has witnessed a spectacular three-fold increase, from under 2GW in 2008 to more than 6.5 GW in 2017. In the transport sector, Bloomberg suggests electric vehicles (EVs) will represent 55% of new car sales and 33% of the global car fleet by 2040.

The world is moving to a new, more sustainable, energy model. The transition is inevitable and future prosperity...