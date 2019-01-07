Uganda: I Wouldn't Have Participated in Bobi Wine Song If I Knew It Was This Political - Pastor Bugembe

Photo: Daily Monitor

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine (file photo).

Singer/pastor Wilson Bugembe has come out to say that his involvement in the production of Bobi Wine's new controversial song was a mistake on his part.

The pastor has been bashed by fellow Pentecostal pastors including Joseph Serwadda and Martin Ssempa for singing a verse in Tuliyambala Engule, a political song derived from a Christian hymn.

But Bugembe says he did not realize the song was that political when they were recording it in studio.

"I think I underestimated its impact and if I was to do it all over again I would be like 'No'," Pastor Bugembe said.

He says that he only did what he was told and holds that his verses in the song were calling for peace and unity.

"When you see my part, I did exactly what they told me. I am not anti-government," he said.

While he criticizes the politics in the song, Pastor Bugembe is unhappy with his fellow pastors for putting Bobi Wine on the spot.

"I encourage pastors to preach the gospel of peace. The more we judge and be like hammers we make some people hate church. We look like we are the enemy. We can counsel in love," Bugembe said during an interview with NTV.

The song features other local musicians including King Saha, Irene Ntale, Nubian Lee, Ronald Mayinja and Dr Hilderman.

In the song containing political innuendos, Bobi Wine talks of how they shall wear the victor's crown when the struggle is finally over.