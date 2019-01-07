7 January 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: I Wouldn't Have Participated in Bobi Wine Song If I Knew It Was This Political - Pastor Bugembe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine (file photo).
By Jane Justine Mirembe

Singer/pastor Wilson Bugembe has come out to say that his involvement in the production of Bobi Wine's new controversial song was a mistake on his part.

The pastor has been bashed by fellow Pentecostal pastors including Joseph Serwadda and Martin Ssempa for singing a verse in Tuliyambala Engule, a political song derived from a Christian hymn.

'Stop using God's property in blasphemous situations' - Pastor Serwadda warns Bobi Wine

But Bugembe says he did not realize the song was that political when they were recording it in studio.

"I think I underestimated its impact and if I was to do it all over again I would be like 'No'," Pastor Bugembe said.

He says that he only did what he was told and holds that his verses in the song were calling for peace and unity.

"When you see my part, I did exactly what they told me. I am not anti-government," he said.

While he criticizes the politics in the song, Pastor Bugembe is unhappy with his fellow pastors for putting Bobi Wine on the spot.

"I encourage pastors to preach the gospel of peace. The more we judge and be like hammers we make some people hate church. We look like we are the enemy. We can counsel in love," Bugembe said during an interview with NTV.

The song features other local musicians including King Saha, Irene Ntale, Nubian Lee, Ronald Mayinja and Dr Hilderman.

In the song containing political innuendos, Bobi Wine talks of how they shall wear the victor's crown when the struggle is finally over.

Uganda

British MPs to Debate Rule of Law in Uganda

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has been invited to a session of the UK parliament which will be… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.