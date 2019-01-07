Liberia: Weah Breaks Silence ... On Ex-PPCC Boss End Of Tenure

President George Manneh Weah has praised the former Executive Director of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission James Dorbor Jallah for his invaluable contribution to Liberia's post-conflict development and transformation efforts. He said Prof. Jallah is a well-meaning Liberian whose remarkable contributions are well noted.

The President made the remarks Friday, January 4, 2019 when he spoke to journalists as he cut ribbons for the opening of the Bishop Michael Francis Road in Paynesville.

He recounted Prof. Jallah's contributions in making the PPCC vibrant and helping government meets its transparency and accountability targets and obligations.

"You are aware that Professor James Dorbor Jallah is my good friend who has made tremendous contributions in government at the PPCC," the President said, responding to a reporter's question on rumors that the PPCC CEO was sacked. "He can continue to make contributions to society either at the PPCC or other sectors. But it is important to keep it open so that others who are interested can also apply as to ensure a competitive process."

President Weah said his administration would ensure strict compliance to the Act creating the PPCC in making determination for the appointment of a credible and trusted Liberian who merits the confidence of the government and people of Liberia.

He said the pick of someone to head the PPCC which is one of the country's integrity institutions would be consistent with the PPCC Act and regulations.

Apparently clarifying speculations that the former PPCC boss was dismissed by him or pressured to resign, the President said: "The issue at the PPCC is not about politics.

What I want to see is the development of our country and those who will help us achieve this objective.

Let's put politics behind us for now and work together as Liberians."

The President said when Liberians are given the space to compete for positions in government, it provides the opportunity to see the best Liberians who have the qualification, skills and passion to serve with honesty and commitment.

Before making those remarks, President Weah had toured and cut robins for the opening of two asphalt pavement road projects-the Chugbor Road in Old Road, Sinkor; and the Bishop Michael K. Francis Road in Paynesville City.

Cutting the ribbons, the Liberian leader said his government was committed to upholding its commitments and promises to the people of Liberia as encapsulated in the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

At separate programs, residents and community leaders in the two project areas praised the Liberian government, especially President Weah, for what they considered the relieving people-centered services being provided. They particularly lauded the government's commitment to ensuring paved road connectivity across the country.