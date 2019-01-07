South Africa: Mpumalanga Mother Accused of Killing Four Children to Apply for Bail

A Mpumalanga woman accused of killing her four children will have to wait yet another week before she can apply to be released on bail after her application was postponed in the Witbank District Court on Monday.

Zemhle Zinhle Maditla faces four counts of murder.

She allegedly attempted to take her own life and she has since been discharged from hospital.

According to National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the matter was postponed after the State asked for more time to conduct its investigation.

Maditla's family reportedly discovered the bodies of four children - aged from 11 months to eight years - wrapped in blankets inside their home after Maditla allegedly told them to check the house.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said that everything "seemed well at the time" that Maditla, the two girls and two boys were last seen on December 26.

But days later on December 30, the mother turned herself in at the Vosman police station.

Source: <b>News24</b>