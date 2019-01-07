Liberia: Hot Pepper Publisher Faces Us$2 Million Lawsuit - Files Us$125k Bond

Monrovia — Philibert Brown, the journalist who broke the story on missing billions of Liberian dollar banknotes in containers has filed US$125,000 indemnity (property) bond in the damages for libel by attachment lawsuit instituted against him and his newspaper, Hot Pepper.

The publisher and his legal team secured the property bond to prevent him from being detained at the Monrovia Central Prison on last Thursday.

Brown has a US$2 million lawsuit against him filed by former and current lawmakers including Bill Tweahway, Thomas Fallah, Prince Moye, Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, Jeremiah Koung, Edward Karfiah, and former House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay and Tokpah Mulbah.

The Liberian journalist accused the lawmaker of allegedly receiving bribes to print L$16 billion.

Last Thursday, Brown and his lawyers were seen at Civil Law Court "A" at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

The bond in the possession of FPA was filed by Mr. and Mrs. Anthony and Alice Kumeh "by and thru our property deed duly registered probated and all taxes paid up to date January 2017 to December 2018 on behalf of Brown."

The tax clearance was attached to the property bond filed.

"Now, therefore, we the sureties Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Kumeh of said deed duly registered and probated and authorized by law to be surety bond do hereby offer our property with value of a house through the deed and representatives, assigns and successors-in-interest jointly and severally unto the defendant in the amount of US$125,000."

Defendant Brown is expected to appear before the court pending notice of assignment by the court.