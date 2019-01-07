Liberia: Post & Telecom Minister Inspects Napas Progress

Monrovia — The Minister of Posts & Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. led other ministers of the ministry to inspect the progress being made with the National Postal Address System (NAPAS) project.

On Thursday January 3, 2019, The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications lead his ministers to inspect the numbering of structure within the Sinkor area by the NAPAS project of the ministry.

Minister Kruah was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Administration, Cllr. Edward K. Goba, Deputy Minister for Technical Service, Mr. Prosper Browne, Deputy Minister for Operation, Mr. Edwin Kumon Sr., and Assistant Minister for Research Planning & Statistics, Mr. Cyrus Kamara.

NAPAS is one of the deliverable of the ministry of Posts and Telecommunications designed to provide postal address for every structure or real property in Liberia.

In recent time, the Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications launched the exercise beginning from the PAN African Plaza on 1st Sinkor to Vamomah House on 24st in Sinkor.

Minister Kruah was recently nominated by the famous Inquirer Newspaper as its Reformist Minister for 2018 and was honored as Minister of the Year by the Strategic Journalist Committee and the National Civil Society Network of Liberia for the enormous transformation taking place at the ministry.

During the inspection on Thursday, Minister Kruah used the occasion to explain to the public that the street directional sign that is label with letter and numbers will help postal delivery activities in an efficient way.

"When you see a sign indicating, Block "B", 2-322 it means there are houses or building marked in that Block from 2-322, on the other hand when you see a sign marked Block "A" 2-182 it means homes or building can be located in that block with the numbering you see on the sign from 2-182"

He further stated that the addressing of homes is not only for postal delivery services, but also for security risk implications. "The Police, National Fire Service, or hospitals that are called on emergency can easily locate individuals in various Blocks that are marked with numbers.

Minister Kruah further urged the public to be mindful with the numbers placed on every home so that it cannot be removed for any other reasons.

It can be recalled that since Minister Kruah took over as minister of posts and Telecommunications, he has launched several reformed besides the National postal address system,

According to report, his administration has concluded the validation of the New Internet Communications Technology (ICT) Policy. The Ministry has also drafted a Cyber Security law which is being review by other stake holders, a new postal procedure that has formed part of a positive impact on the revenue performances of the ministry, the launched of the e-Liberia portal designed to bring government services to the people by a push of a button, the reactivation of the inspectoral division of the ministry with all the inspectors being uniformed making the division an important arm of the ministry's operation, and an ongoing negotiation with the Indian government to launch a computer school of excellence within the ministry.