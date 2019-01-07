Liberia: Real Accusations or Smear Campaign? Police Insider Provides Fpa Details On Allegations Made Against Post & Telecom Minister

Monrovia — Amid allegations of constant abuse by Post & Telecommunications Minister, Cllr. Cooper Kruah, against his wife, an investigator within the Liberia National Police has given FrontPage Africa a different side of the story.

Cllr. Cooper's wife, Zondetta Pinky Jallah Cooper, recently took to social media, accusing her husband of wanton abuse and total seizure of her freedom.

She accused her husband of crushing all her dreams and being controlling - a situation she said subjected her to mental and emotional anguish, and therefore, decided to leave the country to have peace of mind while she re-strategizes on how to make the marriage work.

She posted to Facebook:

"I had to run to the Farmington hotel to take shield from the roaming public until my flight time at 3:15am (Air Moroc). While shielding myself, I saw Mr. Ramsey T Gorwor, who is currently being tortured, harassed daily, and also being scraped off his rights of movements and was even jailed by Liberia National Police upon your order. You charged him of kidnapping me, because of his interactions with me at the hotel. You also used your power as Minister of Post and Telecommunications to intimidate and harass the hotel managers by carrying gun men and senior NSA personnel in person of Mr. Bon Jallah, who happens to be an uncle of mine. You took hold of the CCTV video of me and Mr. Gorwor who was seen escorting me to his guess suit to wait until my flight time. You also invaded my privacy by bribing the hotel technician to edit the cc tv video to just satisfy jealous spirit and selfish interest as a renowned lawyer who swore under oath to ALWAYS do what is right. You also distributed the cc tv video you criminally got from Farmington Hotel to the public in an attempt to defame my hard-earned character without further investigation."

Cllr. Cooper declined to comment on the matter, saying "it's a family issue, I'm not ready to go public".

However, police investigating the case hinted FrontPageAfrica that the accounts presented by Mrs. Kruah and Ramsey might be intended to smear his reputation.

According to the police source, their investigation so far not been able to establish any form of abuse by the Minister against his wife.

The police source said the Liberia National Police got involved with the case after the Minister had officially written the Justice Ministry informing them of his 'missing' wife and alleging that he had been able to establish that she was last seen with Ramsey at Farmington Hotel near the Roberts International Airport.

The LNP source said, the investigation found that the Minister had gone with other Ministers of government to receive President George Weah on his return from Senegal at the RIA, but due to some changes in the President's flight schedule, they decided to do breakfast at Farmington where he discovered his wife's vehicle parking at the rear of the hotel.

He, accordingly, inquired from the hotel management how the car got there. The hotel management informed him that it was driven there by a man who identified himself as Moris Siryon and booked a room for him and a lady. The next morning, he drove the lady to the airport and returned the car key in a white envelope with the name of the Minister's brother-in-law.

The police source: "The NSA officer they are referring to is her uncle. The Minister called her uncle to be witness to what happened. We didn't find any proof that he went to intimidate the staff of the hotel," the police source explained.

He continued, "We saw the CCTV footage, we saw Ramsey filing out the hotel form, we saw Ramsey and the hotel personnel going to inspect the room, we also saw she and Ramsey entering the room."

Ramsey reportedly told police investigators that he had gone to book a suit for his guests who were coming from abroad at Farmington when he met Mrs. Kruah in a devastated mood and decided to help her by offering her the room he had booked for his guests.

He reportedly told police investigators that was his only encounter with Mrs. Kruah.

However, police investigation found that the pair had been in communication since October 2018 up to the point she finally left the Robert International Airport (RIA).

"During the investigation, we subpoenaed their call record and found that both of them have been communicating for quite some time. Example, from the call log, we established that on December 1, she called him at 6:03 am; he called at 11:00 am, he called again 11:38 am and then 11:45 am, then 11:51 am. They again talked at 1:13pm, 2:17pm, 2:37pm, 3:14pm, 4:29pm and 4:51 pm," the police source disclosed.

FrontPage Africa gathered that Mrs. Kruah who is currently in the United States is exerting efforts to seek political asylum against her husband.