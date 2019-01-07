Liberia: President Weah Dedicates Chugbor, Bishop Francis Roads - Described Projects As 'Mile Stones'

Paynesville City — Friday, January 5, was a joyous day for hundreds of residents of Old Road and Congotown when President George Weah officially opened Chugbor and Bishop Francis roads.

Chugbor is a community in the Old Road Community and the road leading into it is named after it; while the Bishop Francis road is located almost opposite the side of the Ministry of Health facing the Congotown Back road. This Bishop Francis road helps motorists heading to towards the Roberts International Airport (RIA) to bypass the huge traffic that is usually before former President Charles Taylor's house all the way down to the ELWA Junction.

Residents of the two communities were amazed to witness the dedication of the Chugbor Road and the Bishop Francis Road formerly called the Chucky Taylor Road because former President Taylor's son used to live along it.

Some residents held placards with inscriptions: "Pro-Poor Agenda working, Congratulations CDC, Bravo Mr. President, Muyan-Muyan".

Dedicating the projects, President Weah said the projects are customary to the Pro-poor Agenda, which this administration's country development plan for the next five years.

Though both communities' roads still have some works to be done on them, the President was still on hand to dedicate them.

"We are here today to inspect; we know that there are works going on and the work will continue to make sure that the roads are accessible to all citizens of this country. So, I am here to inspect because there are lot of works need to be done here," the President said.

President Weah also averred that it is the vision and dreams of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change's Pro-poor Agenda to connect the country through good roads network.

"It is customary that we want to see good roads in our feeder areas and to connect the roads so, it is a customary that I have to visit because there are lots of great jobs that have been done. We are happy that in 2019 the Rainy Season will not give our citizens tough times, children will go to school without their uniforms being dirty with muds anymore," he added.

The Liberian leader also described the two projects as "milestones" and "the greatest achievements for all Liberians since the creation of Liberia."

"We have a responsibility to do the right things; I think the idea that in 2018 we came to do all the feeder roads for the city to be accessible. I think it is one of the greatest achievements ever since the creation of this country," the President noted.

Also speaking, Mr. John T. Clarke, chairman of the Kpelleh Town Community, which is mainly on the Bishop Francis Road, thanked the government for the initiative and pledged to maintain the road.

"This day has been a long-awaited dream. I have known this road for more than 50 years. We have been fighting hard to see this road being paved; we thank God that our son came and paved this road for us. When you pave a road, it adds value to the propert(ies) you have in the community, so, this is why it is important that you fix the road," Clarke said.