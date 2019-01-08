Kenya: Linturi Loses Battle to Access His Home in Runda

A magistrate Monday reinstated orders barring Meru Senator Mithika Linturi from accessing his home in Runda, Nairobi.

This is after his wife Maryanne Kitany pleaded with the court to reinstate the orders, which had been lifted in December last year after she failed to appear in court to prosecute the case.

Ms Kitany, through her lawyer, Mr Danstan Omari, explained to senior resident magistrate Isaac Orenge that the case was dismissed in her absence.

She also told the court that there was threat to her life.

After hearing the application, the magistrate allowed her back to the house in Runda and directed the local police boss to enforce the order.

Mr Linturi, through lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu, had opposed the application.

He pleaded with the court to give him an early hearing date to argue the case.

He also said that a matter, for division of their property, was pending before the High Court.

The court directed the parties to appear before him on January 14, to argue the case.

On October 25, last year, Ms Kitany, a former chief of staff in Deputy President William Ruto's office, obtained orders barring Mr Linturi from entering the home.

The order only allowed him to go to the premises to collect his personal belongings, accompanied by police.

"Pending hearing and determination of this application, an interim order of protection is, hereby issued against the respondent and/or agent, employees and servants," read the court order.

The senator was further restrained from physically or sexually abusing or threatening Ms Kitany, her staff and their six children or any persons associated with her or damaging any of her property.

Mr Orenge granted Ms Kitany exclusive occupation of the shared residence known as Mae Ridge Country Villas House Number 16.