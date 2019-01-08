Kenya: Stubborn Moses Kuria Answers Uhuru After 'Washenzi' Remark

Photo: File photo/Nation Media Group

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria addressing the media at Uhuru Park, Nairobi in this photo taken on January 29, 2018.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has answered president Uhuru Kenyatta moments after he told off legislators from Central Kenya who claim he has neglected his backyard in matters development.

President Kenyatta went ham on leaders who, he said, think development should go to the people from the region where a leader comes from.

"Hao washenzi waniache, every Kenyan deserves development," he said in Mombasa.

Moments later, Mr Kuria, through his Facebook account repeated that development "was not happening" in Mt Kenya region currently.

"H.E the President is 100% right. He is spot on. We need development in every corner of this country. It is in that spirit and in line with the President's position that I believe Mt Kenya region also deserves development just like any other region. Right now it's not happening," wrote Mr Kuria, who is also President Kenyatta's MP.

His statement comes even as he was roasted recently by leaders from the region after his earlier remarks that central region had been reduced to voting machines.

"As we enter 2019, you (voters) must think ... our responsibility is not just to vote and after voting, we (the government that we form) take development to other regions. That kind of nonsense must stop," he said at Thika Stadium on New Year.