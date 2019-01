Nairobi Education CEC Janet Muthoni Ouko has resigned.

Muthoni said she wants to pursue other interests

She cited challenges including a limited number of schools but a huge population requiring the services.

The CEC says she has served Governor Mike Sonko with her resignation letter and is awaiting his response.

She says she has had a good working relationship with the governor.

Her resignation takes effect from January 31, 2019.