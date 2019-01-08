South Africa: Bonang Found a Lost Phone and This Is How It All Played Out

Cape Town — Local TV personality Bonang Matheba returned a lost phone to its owner, and we need more people like Queen B in the world.

Bonang tweeted on Saturday that she had found a cellphone in the ladies restroom in Sandton City. She also shared a photo of the wallpaper, and asked that the owner DM her to arrange for the phone to be returned.

The reality star and host was even so kind as to keep the phone on charge, not to miss a call and miss out on an opportunity to get in touch with the owner.

Later the day she tweeted: "Update: Phone finally rang! Yay! Mom called.... I made her day (curtsy) and she will collect the phone on Monday....(she can't today or tmrw... Already on the road to KZN). [sic]"

Source: The Juice