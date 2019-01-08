Mozambique: EDM Promises to Restore Power in Central Region

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, has pledged that power will be restored on Monday to the central province0073 of Manica and Sofala.

The power cut resulted from a storm in Manica on Wednesday night which brought down a pylon in Barue district. The pylon was on the high voltage line carrying electricity from the Cahora Bassa dam in Tete province southwards.

EDM sought alternatives, notably importing electricity from Zimbabwe, and increased use of the Chicamba and Mavuzi dams on the Revue river. But this was not enough to supply the full electricity demand from Manica and Sofala consumers.

The situation was particularly serious in Beira, where shops and other establishments that do not own generators had to throw out large amounts of perishable foods which were rotting in the summer heat.

Brigades from EDM and from Hidroelecrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), the company that operates the Cahora Bassa dam, have been working since Thursday to repair the damage to the transmission line.

Cited in the independent daily "O Pais", Horacio Bive, the EDM director of transmission for the central region, declared "the forecast for restoring power to this line is by Monday. We are doing all we can to shorten this period, but the rain falling in the region is having a negative impact on our work".

Bive added that it is in EDM's own interests to restore the power as quickly as possible. It is losing money, since it cannot bill clients for power they are not receiving.