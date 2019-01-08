Mozambique: Seven Die in Terrorist Attack in Nangade

Maputo — Seven people died on Sunday when an armed group attacked a pick-up truck in Nangade district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report in the online edition of the independent daily "O Pais".

The truck was carrying passengers from the town of Palma to the administrative post of Pundanhar in Nangade.

The attackers, believed to be islamic fundamentalists, opened fire, forcing the vehicle to stop. They ordered all the occupants to step out of the truck. The terrorists then beheaded the driver, and used machetes to kill six passengers, most of them women.

On Saturday, the insurgents attacked the village of Mussemuku, in the mainland part of Ibo district. There are no reports of any casualties from this raid.

Local sources told "O Pais" that also on Saturday the Mozambican defence and security forces captured several insurgents, but no further details are yet available.

Meanwhile journalist Amade Abubakar, illegally detained on Saturday in Macomia district, has been transferred to a military prison in Mueda, 300 kilometres from Macomia.

Abubakar works for the Macomia community radio station, and strings for the Zitamar news agency.

Cited by "O Pais", his father, Abubakar Artur, said that, despite contacting the Macomia district government and police command, he did not know where his son was bring held or why he had been arrrested,.

The state-owned Mass Communications Institute (ICS), which owns the Macomia radio, also had no idea why Abubakar had been picked up. The Cabo Delgado ICS delegate, Paulo Cazimoto, said "Our journalist was detained, but we have no details about the case. Despite approaching the authorities, we also don't know his whereabouts".

Eye-witnesses report that, immediately prior to his detention, Abubakar had been photographing households fleeing from the i nterior of the district into Macomia town, escaping from terrorist raids. There is nothing remotely illegal about such photography, although it might well embarass the military.