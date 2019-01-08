Africa: Mwakinyo Is Ranked 1st in Africa Continent

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's professional boxer, Hassan Mwakinyo has been ranked number one in the African continent in super-welter division. The ranking has 115 professional boxers from various countries in the world.

Tanzania is deemed to dominate the ranking with 16 professional boxers in the ranking. Mwakinyo, who is under the sponsorship of the leading betting firm in the country, SportPesa Tanzania, is also ranked 15 among the 1,842 professional boxers according to the famous professional boxing website, boxrec which is dedicated to holding records of professional boxers.

Mwakinyo has scored 114 points to beat 114 other professional boxers in the African continent. According to the ranking, Charles Manyuchi of Zimbabwe is second with 46 points and Mohammed Rabii of Morocco is third after collecting 49 points. The fourth position is under DR Congo professional boxers, Emmany Kalombo and Emile Kalekuzi who have collected 38 and 19 points. Ghanaian boxer, Patrick Allotey is sixth with 19 points while South African pugilist, Nkulueleko Mhlongo is seventh with 17 points. Another Tanzanian professional boxer, Maono Ally is ranked eighth with 17 points while Nuhu Lawal of Nigeria is ninth with 17 points and Nigerian boxer; Oluwafemi Oyeleye is placed in 10th position with 17 points. Other Tanzanian boxers who are in the African rankings are Azizi Mponda who is placed 19th with eight points, Joseph Sinkala (22nd, seven points), Manyi Issa (23rd, seven points), Ambokile Chusa (39th, two points), Hamis Maya (40th, two points), Ibrahim Pazi (57th, one point), Ajemi Amani Ajemi (68th, one point) and Mohamed Macho is ranked 73rd after collecting one point.

Tanzanian professional boxers who have been ranked, but do not have any points are Saidi Hamdani who has been placed 78th, Nassib Msafiri (86th), Omari Abdallah (87th), Tumaini Salum (88th), Selemani Hamidu (98th and Mlekwa Jumanne who has been placed in 99th.

Speaking with the Citizen, Mwakinyo said being number one in ranking is not easy task and he needs to maintain that status. "I'am very happy to be at the top, but also I am facing challenges to maintain it," said Mwakinyo.