Angola: Offenses At Border With DRC Reduced

Mbanza Kongo — At least 83 different offenses were recorded in the border area between the Angolan province of Zaire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the last seven days, a reduction of eight cases compared to the previous week.

76 crimes were reported for illegal immigration, six for fuel smuggling and one for currency transgression, according to a note from Zaire Provincial Command of the National Police that Angop had access Monday.

The various offenses were committed by 290 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who were detained for attempted illegal entry into the national territory, as well as seized 4,050 liters of fuel and 700,000 Kwanzas.

In the same period, reads the document, 20 citizens from that neighboring country were questioned and detained in the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Soyo, Nzeto and Cuimba, by entry and illegal stay in Angola.