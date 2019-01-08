7 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Elderly Cape Town Couple Murdered in Their Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

No one has been arrested yet for the murder of an elderly couple in their Cape Town home, Western Cape police said on Monday.

The couple, both aged 82, were found in their home in Sandown Drive, Ottery, around 17:00 on Sunday, said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

It is understood that a family member discovered their bodies after being unable to get hold of them.

Van Wyk said a post-mortem would reveal how they died.

Police have not yet released their identities.

Lansdowne police are investigating the murders.

Anyone with any information can contact Lansdowne SAPS or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.