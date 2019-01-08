South Africa: Elderly Cape Town Couple Murdered in Their Home

No one has been arrested yet for the murder of an elderly couple in their Cape Town home, Western Cape police said on Monday.

The couple, both aged 82, were found in their home in Sandown Drive, Ottery, around 17:00 on Sunday, said police spokesperson FC van Wyk.

It is understood that a family member discovered their bodies after being unable to get hold of them.

Van Wyk said a post-mortem would reveal how they died.

Police have not yet released their identities.

Lansdowne police are investigating the murders.

Anyone with any information can contact Lansdowne SAPS or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24