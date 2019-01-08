7 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged Child Abductor Stays Behind Bars As Police Continue Probe

A Port Elizabeth woman accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old boy over the weekend has not appeared in court as expected because investigators are still gathering evidence.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, "the woman will appear on Tuesday".

The woman was arrested over the weekend after she and the toddler were allegedly found in a shack in Victoria Park Drive.

According to Naidu, the child was at the beach with his grandmother in Summerstrand when the woman allegedly introduced herself as Meagan from Shauderville and struck up a conversation with the grandmother.

"The suspect went to the shopping centre to buy cigarettes and took the child with her and never returned."

Naidu added that the alleged perpetrator claimed that she took the child with her because she could not find the grandmother.

However, she "could not give a reasonable explanation as to why she didn't contact police".

After he was found, the little boy was taken to hospital for observation. He was later reunited with his family.

