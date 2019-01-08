South Africa: Four Nabbed in Jeffreys Bay for Alleged Possession of Tik Worth More Than R300k

Police arrested four people in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape on Monday for the alleged possession of tik and seized a vehicle allegedly used to transport the drugs.

It was estimated that the tik was worth about R327 000.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said Crime Prevention police received information about a blue Toyota Corolla Quest. It was suspected that the car was used to transport drugs into Jeffreys Bay through St Francis Street.

"Members used an unmarked vehicle to follow up the information, spotted the vehicle fitting the description and upon searching the vehicle, found the tik."

"A preliminary investigation has revealed that the motor vehicle was unroadworthy. The four suspects, aged between 29 and 36, are due to appear [in] the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court [on Tuesday] on charges of possession of crystal methamphetamine (tik)," said Nkohli.

Humansdorp cluster commander, Brigadier John Lebok, said he was pleased to see that some residents were working with the police to fight the proliferation of drugs.

