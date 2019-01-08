South Africa: 'You Keep Lying About My Name' - Zuma Tweets in Response to Sunday Times Report

Photo: Sunday Times

The Sunday Times, January 6, 2019

Former president Jacob Zuma has accused Tiso Blackstar publication Sunday Times of "lying" about him, despite ANC confirmation that he is set to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

"You keep lying about my name @SundayTimesZA whose agenda are you serving? Are you unable to sell your newspaper without mentioning the Zuma name? I am still awaiting the title deed," he tweeted on Monday.

The tweet in the early hours of Monday was in response to a Sunday Times report which indicated that Ramaphosa was going to confront Zuma ahead of the governing party's elections manifesto launch in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal this week.

You keep lying about my name @SundayTimesZA whose agenda are you serving? Are you unable to sell your newspaper without mentioning the Zuma name? I am still awaiting the title deed pic.twitter.com/GFia38g1Lo-- Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 7, 2019

The Sunday publication reported that Ramaphosa requested a meeting with Zuma over public comments that "fly in the face of ANC policy". It also stated that ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa confirmed the meeting.

The publication further reported that the request came amid fears that Zuma supporters in the province, where he enjoys a great amount of support, would try to embarrass Ramaphosa at the manifesto launch.

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko told News24 that he had no comment because Kodwa had already confirmed the meeting.

"We have no comment. The same article quoted Zizi Kodwa, head of the presidency in the ANC, confirming the meeting," Siqoko said.

During a walkabout with ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala, Ramaphosa confirmed to broadcaster eNCA on Monday afternoon that a meeting would take place.

"Both of us are very relaxed, we are comrades and we belong to the African National Congress. It's a normal get together, we've worked together with [former] president Zuma for many many years.

"I am satisfied that the ANC is united. You will see on Saturday," Ramaphosa said.

Source: News24