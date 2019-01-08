South Africa: Irate MKMVA Members Storm ANC KZN Offices With List of Demands

Members of the ANC's uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) stormed the party's provincial offices in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning, demanding that their concerns be attended to.

Scores of national executive committee members have been using the offices ahead of the ANC's birthday celebrations and manifesto launch this weekend.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli was locked in a meeting with the MK veterans to clear the air.

"The concerned group has previously raised its concerns with the eThekwini region but seemingly felt that they were not being attended to, and now took to the provincial offices to voice them."

Simelane-Zulu said that while the province deals with the aggrieved veterans, "all members should opt to use internal mechanisms to raise concerns and avoid storming offices".

"The ANC's focus is on delivering a successful January 8 event and listen to our president at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, and members should desist [from trying] to divert attention from that event," Simelane-Zulu added.

Some of the concerns raised include the economic welfare and recognition of veterans.

The party's top brass travelled to various parts of the province on Monday to drum up support for the weekend event.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa went to several townships and villages, talking to residents and hearing about their challenges.

He also paid a visit to the Masinenge informal settlement in the lower South Coast, a ward currently run by the DA.

His deputy, David Mabuza, was at the KwaMdakane taxi rank in Newcastle.

The party expects the Moses Mabhida Stadium to be filled to capacity on the day of celebrations. It said at least 1 300 buses would transport supporters to the venue.

