Rwanda: Are We Headed for Another Food Price Hike?

The ongoing increase in food prices has led to mixed feelings among a section of the public with many fearing that the steady upfront may persist as the dry season experienced often in January and February draws nearer.

Looking at the trends, food prices have been on a positive tide at the closing in for the festive season. The price shifted almost for majority food commodities like a kilogramme of cassava is now at Rwf 180 from Rwf 150, Irish from Rwf200 to Rwf 220 and sweet potatoes going from Rwf 170 to Rwf 210.

What worries most is that for some foodstuff prices have already turned red.

"Raw maize is at Rwf 70 defying the usual price of Rwf 50 especially during this period," Alexandre Babwiruwumva a trader from Karenge Market said.

But the fear may be temporary as the school time is just one week to set off, which may have a huge impact on demand as the students will be no longer included to home food budgets.

Theoneste Nzanimpa Irish potato traders' representative Kacyiru region, however, allayed fears saying that though there has been a slump in the supply in the last two weeks of December, there's no reason to fear as students are set to report back to their designated schools which will drive down demand.

Reduced demand could consequently lead the prices to drop.

Dative Mukaniyonzima, a commodity Value Chain Trade Specialist from The Ministry of Trade and Industry, gave an assurance to the public that the situation is still under control.

"The price pressure has pumped up by the increase in demand driven by the high spending and the business community speculation during the festive season. But it will normalize as the size of families is to shrink after the second week of January thus reduce the pressure," she said.

Mukaniyonzima also added that the reduction in fuel prices with a margin of Rwf 100 is further expected to lead to a drop in prices.