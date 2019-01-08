South Africa: Irishman, 66, Who Went Missing After Flying to SA to Allegedly Meet Woman, Found Safe in Joburg

A 66-year-old Irishman, who was reported missing after flying to South Africa last week, has been found, police have confirmed.

"I can confirm that the man has been found in Edenvale (Johannesburg)," spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News24 on Monday.

It is believed that Stanley Currie flew to South Africa to allegedly meet a woman he had been chatting to online for two years.

The elderly man is currently undergoing medical examination.

"He appears to be in good health but as a precautionary measure he is currently undergoing medical examination," Naidoo explained.

His brother, Richard Currie, posted the family's thanks on the eblockwatch community Facebook page.

"The Currie family would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the assistance and kind thoughts we have had from you all," he wrote.

A man identified as Stanley's son, Mark Currie, wrote in a Facebook post: "Dad has been found. Thanks for all the shares and help. No other info at the minute apart from he's in a medical centre getting fixed up."

The police said they could not comment on whether a case had been opened or if they would be investigating the matter further.

Source: News24