8 January 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Bugesera to Resume Issuing Construction Permits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kelly Rwamapera

Authorities in Bugesera District have said they will lift the ban on construction permits in areas that have completed their masterplans this month.

Authorities had suspended issuing construction permits in October last year in areas that had many unplanned settlements.

Since then, residents of Nyamata town, Ntarama, Ruhuha and other sectors are not supposed to carry out any construction until a physical study and masterplan are reviewed to accommodate the large influx of people seeking to settle there.

According to the district Engineer Christian Umuhoza some areas have complied with the regulations and are about to see the ban.

"Areas such as Karumuna in Ntarama Sector, Gatare and Murambi in Nyamata town have started mapping, which is the last phase after roads and other infrastructure studies have been carried out," he said.

However, he could not give a timeline when the exercise will be completed.

Bugesera is where the country's largest airport is being constructed and still has relatively affordable land, which is increasingly becoming a strategic area for property developers.

Authorities say the district is developing at a pace exceeding the planed settlement, which caused encroachment on arable land, prompting the revision of the whole mapping of the district.

Bugesera has a masterplan for Nyamata town, which the Mayor, Richard Mutabazi, says is not detailed enough to accommodate the rate at which buildings are mushrooming.

"The masterplan was for a normal town not for a burgeoning vibrant city as projections show us today," Mutabazi said.

Rwanda

Businesses to Face Punitive Measures If Found Engaging in Child Labour

Businesses in sectors such as hospitality, mining, tea and rice plantations could face severe punitive measures if found… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.