South Africa: Unisa Shutdown - University to Meet With Disgruntled Sasco Members

The University of South Africa (Unisa) will meet with disgruntled members of South African Student Congress (Sasco) on Tuesday.

"We were supposed to meet with the student leaders at 15:00 on Monday, but they informed us that they were unable to make it so we have rescheduled to meet them at 09:00 tomorrow [Tuesday]," spokesperson Martin Ramotshela told News24 on Monday.

This comes after Sasco members shut down the institution's Sunnyside campus in Tshwane on Monday over demands ranging from academic programmes to financial aid.

"We have been engaging with management from last year June. The registrar came to the campuses and made promises but nothing happened. He made a promise that he would visit the department of marking and so forth, but [nothing] has happened," Sasco chairperson Lundi Nhlenyama told News24.

The institution states that although protests did not have a major impact on assisted registrations, centres will be closed until the matter is resolved.

"There were no significant disruptions to our registration process. Physically, over the counter registrations were affected but a large portion of people register online, which we encourage as an institution.

"Students are encouraged to go online, there will be no assisted registrations at the centres until the matter is being resolved," Ramotshela said.

