Zimbabwe: Buffalo Souljah Back to His Roots

South Africa-based dancehall star Buffalo Souljah has retraced his steps to team up with his childhood friends in Mufakose for a video titled "Svosvisvo". The video is being shot in Mufakose and the singer said he is doing the project to show that he has not forgotten his roots.

In an interview with The Herald, Buffalo stated: "Despite being based in South Africa for the better part of my life, I did not get caught up in a wave of estrangement, this is home. I thought of coming back to my hood where my life started. People in the hood understand the "svosvisvo" language," said Buffalo Souljah.

The song "Svosvisvo" means "whistle" and it was derived from a street "code" which is very common in the ghetto as a form of effective communication amongst ghetto youths.

The "Rugare" hitmaker who has been in the country for two weeks now has taken into an exploration journey, teaming up with Zimdancehall artists. In line with his Zimbabwe music projects, Buffalo is set to release yet another video titled "Nah fear No Man", which features Enzo Ishall.

"I have been trying to plug in a lot of artists in my music especially these upcoming youngsters. There'll be many collaborations coming up. Its high time for Zimbabwe music to lead." said Buffalo

Flowing in the same vein, Buffalo pleads with businessmen, such as Ginimbi, Frank Buyanga, Sir Wicknell, and others, to elevate Zimbabwe music and venture into investment to market the music and artists to the world.

"I urge our top business men to rub shoulders with the youths. Zimbabwe has some of the most talented youths in Africa. Your Wizkids, and Davidos, had financial support to be where they are. This is not a handout request but an investment and real businessman note. Nigerian music and SA hip--hop did not just pop up. All you need is to structure the business and put management with a code of ethics. We need financial power."

The dancehall chanter promises "A Giving Back" free concert which will be held in Mufakose soon to give exposure to upcoming artistes.