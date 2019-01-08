8 January 2019

Zimbabwe: Multichoice Zimbabwe Boss Dies

Multichoice Zimbabwe chief executive officer Lovemore Mangwende has died. Close sources revealed that he succumbed to heart failure on Sunday.

In a statement, the Multichoice Zimbabwe board of directors said the death had robbed the company of an inspirational leader.

"It is with deep regret and great sadness that we advise of the passing of our chief executive officer, Lovemore Mangwende Makono. He was an inspirational leader and a father figure to many. He guided and fought tirelessly for the betterment of his countrymen and the management staff of his company. His larger-than- life persona will be missed," read the statement.

