8 January 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Churches Denounce Demos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Talent Chimutambgi

The church will not support demonstrations aimed at unseating a legitimate Government, Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) Archbishop Johannes Ndanga has said. Archbishop Ndanga told The Herald in Harare yesterday that some political parties were fuelling demonstrations for their own benefit.

"Demonstrations are an act of desperation. They are not a solution to problems but demonstrations are like conflicts," he said.

Archbishop Ndanga encouraged Zimbabweans to unite for the benefit of the country.

The MDC Alliance has threatened demonstrations against President Mnangagwa's administration.

It has also been linked to the strike by junior doctors, which began in December last year.

The doctors were refusing to go back to work despite Government meeting nearly all their demands.

The MDC Alliance led by Mr Nelson Chamisa threatened to destabilise the country even during campaigns for the July 30 harmonised elections, which President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF won convincingly.

Zimbabwe

Roki Lectures Fellow Artists On Importance of Land Ownership

After hitting hard times, forcing him to relocate to Seke Communal lands, controversial urban grooves musician, Roki… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.