Zimbabwe: Churches Denounce Demos

The church will not support demonstrations aimed at unseating a legitimate Government, Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) Archbishop Johannes Ndanga has said. Archbishop Ndanga told The Herald in Harare yesterday that some political parties were fuelling demonstrations for their own benefit.

"Demonstrations are an act of desperation. They are not a solution to problems but demonstrations are like conflicts," he said.

Archbishop Ndanga encouraged Zimbabweans to unite for the benefit of the country.

The MDC Alliance has threatened demonstrations against President Mnangagwa's administration.

It has also been linked to the strike by junior doctors, which began in December last year.

The doctors were refusing to go back to work despite Government meeting nearly all their demands.

The MDC Alliance led by Mr Nelson Chamisa threatened to destabilise the country even during campaigns for the July 30 harmonised elections, which President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF won convincingly.