Zimbabwe: Khupe Wary of Security At Tsvangirai Memorial

The memorial service for MDC-Alliance leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai has been set for February 14, but his former deputy, Dr Thokozani Khupe, is unlikely to attend amid fears over her security. Mr Tsvangirai died of colon cancer in February last year and was buried at his rural home in Buhera.

The Tsvangirai family has invited Dr Khupe for the memorial service.

She was manhandled by rowdy MDC Alliance youths when she attended Mr Tsvangirai's burial last year.

MDC-T spokesperson Ms Linda Masarira confirmed that Dr Khupe had been invited, but said the party was worried over her security if she attended.

The Tsvangirai family has pledged to provide Dr Khupe maximum security.

"At the funeral, there was police presence yet violence occurred," said Ms Masarira. "We are not sure what kind of security measures they have in place that will curb violence in case it happens again considering the violent nature and intolerance of our erstwhile Cdes."

Ms Masarira said the MDC-T was yet to come up with a position on the matter as Dr Khupe was away on holiday.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume said the family was handling the matter.

"Yes, we will attend the memorial service for our leader," he said. "We will cooperate as usual with the family to ensure that the event is a success in whatever way they might want from us."

Family spokesperson Mr Manase Tsvangirai, brother to the late MDC Alliance leader, confirmed February 14 as the date for the memorial service.

"Yes, that is true, but get hold of me next week after we have met as a family to finalise all the preparatory work," said Mr Tsvangirai.