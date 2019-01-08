Zimbabwe: 2019 Zitf Preps Underway

Preparation for the 60th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) kicked off with reports indicating that at least 64 percent of the 49 631 square metres available for exhibition has been taken, according the company's chairperson Mrs Ruth Ncube.

This represents a 5 percent surge in booked space compared to the same period last year.

The ZITF 2019 edition will be held from April 23 to 27 of at its traditional venue in Bulawayo.

Running under the theme "Propagating Industrial Growth through Trade and Investment", ZITF 2019 will provide an ideal engagement platform for both local and international investors, offering consultative opportunities that are crucial to the national economic development agenda.

"At least 138 exhibitors have confirmed participation to date," said Mrs Ncube.

The annual exhibition, which is turning 60 this year, comes at a time when Zimbabwe is on economic reconstruction with more emphasis being expended on re-engagement with the international community.

This premier event is critical in advancing Zimbabwe's overall goal of creating synergies with worldwide firms, thus a platform for local companies to exploit the interface by establishing trade relations.

Mrs Ncube, said they are looking forward to an increased subscription to the event by countries from across the globe as she guaranteed a well-thought-out event since the organisation is now ISO certified.

"Last year we managed to bring 18 nations to ZITF and we are looking forward to grow that number to way above 20.

"Part of our halls are being turned into proper and competitive conferencing facilities unlike in the past where we have not been able to do quality events because of poor facilities that we had.

"ZITF is now ISO certified and we would like to adhere to the standards we promised to deliver," said Mrs Ncube.

The last two days of the show will be open to the public while, a set of events including ZITF International business conference hosted by National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF) on April 24, Confederation of Zimbabwe industries (CZI) manufacturers' breakfast on April 27 have been lined up to complement the 60th edition of the exhibition.

Botswana, Brazil, China, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Pakistan, Russia and Zambia are some of the countries that have shown keen interest in the annual event.

Industry specific exhibitions that include A'sambeni Africa business tourism expo, Scholastica for education will run along ZITF exhibition.