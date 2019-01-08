Zimbabwe: Tutani Tipped for Mushowani Job

VETERAN coach Arthur "Tuts" Tutani is likely to rekindle his relationship with newly-promoted Premiership side Mushowani Stars for the 2019 season. Tutani is the frontrunner for the coaching post after Mushowani Stars were forced to make changes to their technical department as their gaffer coach Levison Selous does not have a CAF A licence.

The Madziva-based side are coming into the top-flight after securing the ZIFA Northern Region Division One title and the Chegutu Pirates coach is likely to steer the ship this coming season.

Tutani has vast experience at both Division One and Premier League levels as he once guided army side Black Rhinos.

Mushowani Stars are expected to bring in a qualified coach and Selous will remain with the technical staff.

Ivan Nyakasoka, the Mushowani Stars director, said they were almost done in recruiting a new coach.

"We are working on that and at the moment we have managed to short-list some of the candidates who will be working with us next season.

"We will make sure that by January 22, when we resume preparations, we will have a new coach.

"However, I am assuring everybody that Selous will be part of the project as he took us to Canaan after a long struggle.

"We are not going to overlook our former coach as he will be in the technical department. He is someone with a better understanding of the club and has a good rapport with the players.

"I think in our first year we will be out to avoid relegation and if anything comes along the way it will be bonus for us," said Nyakasoka.