Zimbabwe: New TV Game Show On Cards

A new local television family game show dubbed Tamba 263 is set to première and air on ZBC television soon. The show, which is a brainchild of upcoming television producer Chiedza Caroline Chitehwe, is a fun-filled social entertainment show with contestants collaborating or distracting each other with one winner at the end of the game.

The 25--minute programme, which will be under "Chichi productions", will have games that include popular old Shona games -- "nhodo", "pada", and "storo" while a quiz on general knowledge is also involved.

This is being conducted in a bid to revisit the old era and bring back the games that educate and united families long back.

In an interview Chitehwe said Tamba 263 is being funded by Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ).

"The aim of the programme is to inject a dose of fun in the competitors and amusement to viewers as it tests their mind's alertness and also boosts the speed of their brain's ability to react in adrenalin filled episodes. The show will be 25 minutes long and we are starting off with a full season with 13 episodes," she said.

Chitehwe said season one has no prizes for winners but token of appreciation as it is still on early stages.

"It will run for one season and season two we hope to rope in sponsors for prize winners. My desire is to see my nation on the globe from a different angle. This show is not a borrowed concept but is truly original. I thought about it sometime back last year in May when I went for a tour around the country and I thought of the simplest way to make fellow Zimbabweans appreciate what we have and who we are. I am yet to rope is sponsors for prizes," she said.

She said through the game, they want to develop a celebrity culture for film and television industry.

"It hurts to see fellow citizens practicing loyalty to foreign television productions yet the same can be done with our own productions. We can develop a celebrity culture for the film industry."