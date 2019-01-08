Eritrea: Cultural Program Organized in South Sudan

Asmara — The Eritrean community in South Sudan organized cultural program in connection with Christmas celebration under the theme "Success for Sustainable Peace and Cooperation in the Horn of Africa".

The event was attended by the First Vice President of South Sudan, Gen. Taban Deng Gai, other officials of South Sudan, members of Diplomatic Community as well as a number of Eritrean and Ethiopian nationals residing in South Sudan.

Indicating that the Christmas celebration is being observed following the Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship between Eritrea and Ethiopia that was signed on 9 July in Asmara and the lifting of sanctions that was imposed on Eritrea, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan, congratulated the peoples of Eritrea and Ethiopia as well as the peoples of the region.

Pointing out that the region that was compelled to war, migration and displacement for the past 80 years due to interference of external forces has now embarked to new era of peace and cooperation, Ambassador Yohannes said that the peoples of Eritrea and Ethiopia are committed to make up the lost opportunities.

Ambassador Yohannes went on to say that Eritrean nationals in South Sudan have been contributing due part in the national development endeavors by strengthening their organizational capacity and unity and that the program is in continuation of the similar events the Eritrean nationals have been organizing with a view to solidify their unity and attachment with their homeland.

Speaking at the occasion, Gen. Taban Deng Gai on his part said that the relations between Eritrea and South Sudan goes back to the time of the armed struggle for independence and that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries is developing from time to time.

The event was highlighted by cultural and musical performances by Eritrean artists from Eritrea.