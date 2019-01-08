Tanzania: Low Demand Greets First 15-Year Bonds

LOW demand greeted the first 15-year treasury bonds to be auctioned in 2019 ending the session undersubscribed.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) auction summary shows that the instrument attracted bids worth 49.15bn/- below the targeted amount of 91bn/- sought to be raised in the session held on Wednesday last week.

Despite the undersubscription, the government at the end retained 8.15bn/- only as successful amount.

The funds raised through the debt instrument are spent for financing infrastructural projects development.

However, the auction results show that the session held last week showed much improvements compared to the previous one that took place in October last year.

The performance in the 15-year instrument held last week is an indication of improvement of the liquidity among key investors in debt securities.

Commercial banks are major investors in the government securities by almost 60 per cent of the market share. Other key players are pension funds, insurance companies, some microfinance institutions and individual investors.

The session held in October last year fetched 22.92bn/- compared to 130.20bn/- offered to the market and at the end the government retained 8.96bn/- as successful amount.

Strong demand greeted the 15-year instrument auctioned in January last year attracting bids three times the amount sought concluding the session oversubscribed.

A total of 97.8bn/- was offered to the market but the debt instrument attracted bids worth 290.24bn/- although at the end the government retained 180bn/- as successful amount.

The weighted average yield to maturity rose to 15.45 per cent compared to 15.02 per cent of the session held in October last year.

The weighted average coupon yield increased to 15.21 per cent compared to 14.84 per cent of the preceding session.

The weighted average price for successful bids was 88.70 compared to 90.94 of the other session held in October last year.

The minimum successful price/100 was 88.00 compared to 90.00 of the preceding session.