Tanzania: Tanesco Told to Ensure New Ministry Sites Get Electricity

THE Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) Dodoma manager has been directed to install transformers on all premises of ministries in the capital city in Ihumwa to reduce the cost of using fuel generators.

The directive was issued yesterday by Minister for Energy, Dr Merdard Kalemani, saying it meant to fast track the ongoing construction of various buildings so that power shouldn't be a hindrance to the deadline next month.

He told Dodoma Regional Manager Zakayo Themu that the transformers should be fixed to ensure reliable power supply.

Dr Kalemani gave the directive after visiting construction sites for Mineral, Constitution and Legal Affairs, Livestock and Fisheries ministries as well as the Attorney General's Office in Dodoma.

"The construction of the offices of these ministries are supposed to be finished by January 30, this year. That is why we have to fix the transformers to fast track the construction process and serve them with reliable power," he noted.

He explained that the installation of the transformers in all 22-ministries must be completed in two days, insisting that the job should be done day and night to meet target.

The minister said though that 12 ministries were yet to pay 921,000/- as a transformer installation fee and that, should they fail to pay in five days then they should be disconnected from the power supply.

Speaking during the site visit, Attorney General's contractor, Suma Atupele, said he would make a close follow-up on the fixing of the transformers since they were spending a lot of funds on generators.

Tanesco Contractor Trank Thadeo assured that all ministries would be fixed with transformers and reliable power supply was guaranteed, saying as of yesterday afternoon seven ministries had already paid for it.

Mr Thadeo named the ministries that were expected to be installed with the transformers as Minerals; Foreign Affairs; the Vice-President's Office; Natural Resources and Tourism; Information, Culture, Arts and Sports; Industry, Trade and Investment and Regional Administration and Local Government ministries.

Commenting on his ministry's construction pace, Dr Kalemani said though the speed was low, but he would make a close follow-up to ensure the work was completed by January 30 as instructed by the Prime Minister.

The contractor, Mr Peter Mwaisabula, promised to hand over the offices before the January 30 deadline.