Tanzania: SGR Trial Delay Blamed On DPP

DEFENCE lawyers yesterday expressed concern over the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)'s failure to complete on time scrutinising a case file on the trial surrounding the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Line Project.

Defence counsels, Dr Lugemeleza Nshala and Mr Jeremia Mtobesya told Senior Resident Magistrate Augustina Mbando at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in Dar es Salaam, when the case came for mention, that they were opposed to further adjournment of the case.

"We have an application to challenge further adjournment of this case. We are requesting the court to place the matter before the trial magistrate so that we can argue the application," Dr Nshalla submitted.

Since Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba, who is presiding at the trial, is on leave, Magistrate Mbando adjourned the case to January 21, this year. The accused in the trial include former Reli Assets Holding Company (Rahco) Director-General Benhadard Tito.

Others are Kanji Mwinyijuma, a businessman and Emanuel Massawe, ex-Rahco Company Secretary. They are charged with conspiracy, abuse of position and occasioning over 1bn/- loss in transactions relating to the upgrading of the railway line.

It is alleged that on diverse dates between September 1, 2004 and September 30, 2015, the accused conspired to commit an offence under the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act, 2007.

The prosecution alleges that on February 27, 2015, at Rahco offices in Ilala District, while discharging his duties, being the managing director of the company, engineer Tito intentionally abused his position by procuring Rothschild (South Africa) Proprietary Limited.

According to the prosecution, such company was procured as transaction adviser for the project to upgrade the central line corridor railway in Tanzania by a single source method without the approval of Rahco Tender Board, which was in violation of the Procurement Act.

Between March 12 and May 20, 2015, at Rahco offices, Tito and Massawe allegedly abused their positions by signing a letter for appointing the South African company and failing to submit a consultancy services contract between the company and Rahco to the Attorney General for vetting.

The two accused between May 20 and June 20, 2015, at Rahco offices, allegedly abused their positions by signing a consultancy agreement and failing to submit copies to the Attorney General, the Controller and Auditor General, the Internal Auditor General and the Tanzania Revenue Authority.

Between March 1 and September 30, 2015, at Rahco offices, by their willful acts, all the three accused procured consultancy services from Rothschild (South Africa) Proprietary Limited, which was not rendered, thereby causing loss of US$527,540, which was paid as advance.

Tito was charged with an additional count of abuse of his position that on August 18, 2015, allegedly awarded China Railway Construction Corporation the construction work of a 2km-SGR line in Soga worth US$2,312,229.39 without the approval of the Rahco Tender Board.