Tanzanians Assured of Better Public Services in 2019

THE Ministry of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) has promised to provide best services to members of the public in 2019.

"Improving performance in every section is our top priority in 2019 and we are well-prepared to provide best services to members of the public," Deputy Minister Mwita Waitara said in an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' recently.

This is the ministry monitoring the performance of social services provided by the government to citizens through the local government across the country. Mr Waitara also warned officials, who misused public funds set aside for the improvement of social services in the country.

"Public funds must be well spent and people, who misuse them will face stern measures," he stressed.

For example, he said, the fifth phase government led by President John Magufuli was providing money to build health facilities and provide free primary and secondary education (up to Form IV) across the country.

"We have injected a lot of money into the health sector and into free education. We don't have any case that a child has been returned home due to lack of school fees," Mr Waitara added. He also urged teachers to distance themselves from seeking contributions meant for school operations or projects from parents or other well-wishers.

"In so doing, teachers will spend their time teaching to improve the performance of their students," he said.

Free education is reported to have seen a significant increase in the number of pupils in public primary and secondary schools in the country. The government is spending billions of shillings on free education each month. It is now seen as relief especially among low income earners, who in the past struggled to pay school fees for their children, among other things.

Mr Waitara has in recent days been touring Mara Region to inspect various development projects and during his tour he issued directives to improve the ministry's performance.